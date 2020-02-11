CBS Sports and William Hill announce partnership

CBS Sports and William Hill today announced they have signed an official partnership.

CBS Sports and William Hill, which employs 1,300 people in Leeds, have signed a strategic partnership that makes William Hill the official sports book and wagering data provider across all CBS Sports platforms.

The partnership will kick-off with initial integrations in March on CBS Sports digital platforms, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season.

CBS Sports will use William Hill's odds, experts and more than 140 sports books to bolster its current digital offerings. In addition, the partnership includes opportunities to feature William Hill data, odds and markets across CBS television programming.

William Hill will receive exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports' broad range of digital properties, including through CBS Sports Fantasy.

"We're thrilled to launch this momentous partnership, which will allow us to deepen our investment and further extend our leadership in delivering multi-platform sports wagering content, while providing William Hill with unprecedented reach for their market-leading betting platform as they continue to grow their industry leading U.S. business," said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital.

"The power of our distribution, combined with the strength of our brands and the expertise of William Hill, has us well positioned to tap into the explosive growth of the legal sports betting industry in the U.S. Together, we will deliver even more value to this rapidly growing segment of sports fans."

"CBS Sports, similar to William Hill, has a long standing history of connecting fans directly to the biggest events and most iconic moments in sports," said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. "We are excited about this partnership, with assets including mass-reach digital content products, one of the largest fantasy sports databases and platforms in the world, and leading sports television programming, which will allow us to expand the William Hill brand across America quickly and efficiently."

Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of William Hill PLC, said: "Becoming the official sports betting provider to CBS is another major step forward for William Hill in our US expansion. We are already a market leader with leading access, a bespoke technology platform and the most experienced US team. Now we have exclusive media, branding and promotional rights across CBS' leading digital sports properties, to take the William Hill brand further and faster in the US."

William Hill established its U.S. presence in Las Vegas in 2012. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.