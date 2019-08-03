Challengers that are shaking up the ‘cosy’ world of banking

Banks have for generations offered a traditional approach to money. They have held client funds, paid as low an interest as they can and lent it at a higher rate. Their deposit-taking function has been overseen by a central bank.

READ: Conal Gregory: More than 388,000 new complaints were registered with Financial Ombudsman over last year - here’s why

The frockcoats may have gone but the cosy world has been shaken up by so-called challengers who see the opportunity to offer a different style and range of services.

They offer overdrafts and foreign transactions at zero or certainly lower fees, visuals as to how and where your money is being spent and instant guides to saving or achieving financial goals.

Already this year Raphaels Bank, established in 1787 and therefore one of the oldest in the UK, has closed. It sold on its loans to Paragon Bank in 2018.

With a lack of initiative in the cosy banking world, inquiries resulted in the Competition and Markets Authority approving digital innovation to permit smaller lenders to access customers’ details safely and make better offers. However, there have been concerns that some of those newly licensed may not have realised their accounts have become routes for money laundering.

Competition has been further boosted by the Government with grants awarded in February and May to smaller lenders, funded by The Royal Bank of Scotland, which are designed to improve choice and service. The high capital requirements for clearing banks, relatively new ring-fencing regulations and the increasing demands by the regulators have acted against newcomers.

With bank branch closures exceeding 5,000 since 2010, millions have decided to open alternative accounts and avoid having to journey. Virraj Jatania, chief executive of the digital current account provider Pockit, accuses large banks of “marginalising the poorest in society” by closing branches.

Market share is being taken from the giant four incumbent banks:

Barclays

HSBC (incl first direct, M&S Bank)

Lloyds (incl Bank of Scotland, Birmingham Midshires, Halifax, Scottish Widows Bank)

Royal Bank of Scotland (incl Adam, Coutts, NatWest, Ulster).

Consolidation is very evident. CYBG, which absorbed Yorkshire Bank, acquired Virgin Money for £1.7bn and is taking its name, Banco Sabadell of Spain purchased TSB and the First Rand of South Africa has obtained Aldermore.

In March OneSavings Bank announced it would merge with Charter Court Financial Services. The former was created eight years ago to hold Kent Reliance Building Society, which was founded in 1847.

Both OneSavings and Charter Court have a similar activity in receiving deposits and lending mainly to buy-to-let mortgagees. Their combined loan book is almost £15.7bn against £13bn deposits.

One attraction of fee-free accounts from the challengers is credit interest on deposits. Cynergy Bank, for instance, pays 1.5 per cent on its Online Easy Access account which includes 0.75 per cent bonus. However, depositors should make a diary note to check at the end of the 12 months when the bonus expires and the rate reduces. Higher rates – like FirstSave (owned by FBN Bank of Nigeria) offer 1.65 per cent – are available but are not instant, requiring in this case 90 days’ notice.

Virgin Money pays 1.5 per cent but permits only two withdrawals a year and the fairly new Marcus, offered by Goldman Sachs, pays 1.49 per cent which includes 0.15 per cent bonus for the initial 12 months.

In 2010, Metro Bank was really the newcomer to break the traditional mould. Each branch is designed to look more like a shop and has long opening hours to accommodate customers. Corner sites are preferred to attract shoppers and office workers. Sundays are the busiest days – an ideal time for the self-employed and small business owners to bank. As a bank, it is unique in offering water and biscuits to dogs.

Metro says a new debit card can be produced in five minutes. It offers coin machines which are free to use.

This is helpful for children with pocket money through to charity collectors. It offers safety deposit boxes which is a rare service elsewhere. Customers like them to store not only jewellery but hard drives and documents.

Founder Vernon Hill – who previously established Commerce Bank in the US and built it to be one of the largest consumer banks – encourages networking events to be hosted in branch and for staff to give free financial education to school pupils. It made a £900m accounting error in January which meant it has to hold more capital against commercial loans.

Earlier this year, Accenture calculated that there are eight million digital accounts, most of which have been opened in the last two years.

Internet banking has been available for two decades, notably with Abbey National’s Cahoot, Halifax’s Intelligent Finance and the Co-op’s Smile but the technology to use smartphones was not then available.

If looking for a branch-free digital banking challenger, consider Monzo and Revolut although the first was Monese in 2015. They aim for fast account opening, cost-effective money transfers abroad, ways to track spending and the facility to instantly freeze and unfreeze a debit card, all by using a mobile app.

Monese was started by an Estonian who was a successful web designer but found he could not open a bank account as he had no local credit history and no utility bill to show. Today it operates in 20 countries with 10 languages.

Three different accounts are available: a free basic service and two charged monthly at £4.95 and £14.95. These allow different or unlimited ATM withdrawals, foreign currency card spending and transfers.

Monzo’s current account comes with a coral pink debit card and helpful financial tools. Overdrafts are available for those with good credit histories and judged able to repay.

It has used its own phone app and crowdfunding through Crowdcube to raise finance. Tom Blomfield of Monzo said: “Our goal is to provide an account to everyone on Earth.” A few months ago, it was reported to be signing up 105,000 new current accounts a month.

Revolut specialises in low currency commissions. It has a free service and two priced monthly at £6.99 and £12.99 depending on the service. It has a prepaid debit card and allows exchange and transfers without fees in 29 currencies. It even permits cryptocurrency exchange and peer-to-peer payments.

Starling was started by Anne Boden, who worked for Lloyds, UBS, Standard Chartered and RBS. It is named after birds that invade other territories but are not put off. It is entirely online.

With banks sharing information through ‘open banking’, Boden thinks customers will be more willing to switch.

Shawbrook offers various services including mortgages to retirees and lending to those with poor credit histories.

Berlin-based N26 launched in the UK last November having acquired 2.3m accounts across Europe in four years.

READ: Conal Gregory: Why going on holiday without travel insurance is foolhardy