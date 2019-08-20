Channel 4 are offering staff up to £500 to try to tempt them to Leeds

Reluctant Channel 4 staff are being offered paid leave and up to £500 to cover a trip to Leeds to try to entice them into moving to the city.

The broadcaster chose Leeds for its new regional base and is offering a 'recce trip allowance' so staff can get a taste of what it has to offer, according to the i newspaper.

The Corn Exchange (Photo: Channel 4)

-> Leeds MP 'astonished' as Channel 4 explains why about 80% of relocated staff will quit instead of move here

In June it emerged that 70 to 90 per cent of staff working in London Channel 4 roles that are being moved to Leeds will choose to leave the company instead of move to the city.

To try to change that, eligible workers are being offered five days’ paid leave and £350 to cover travel, accommodation and meals while visiting Leeds with their partners.

This rises to £500 for people with children, according to Channel 4's relocation policy, which the i obtained using Freedom of Information laws.

-> Channel 4 kicks off recruitment drive for move to Leeds - here are the jobs on offer

Homebuyers’ legal fees, estate agency fees, stamp duty, surveys, mortgage redemption fees, and house removal fees are also being offered as incentives for those who want to move north.

Channel 4 will move into the Majestic building, which is currently being refurbished, in 2020.

There is also an allowance of up to £5,000 for temporary living, which includes van hire to move belongs into a rented house and cash for new furnishings including carpets and curtains.

But if staff who move to Leeds later resign or want to move back to London, they have to repay the cost of the relocation support at a rate of 75 per cent if they quit within the first 12 months of moving, or 50 per cent within two years.

Leeds will become the new regional headquarters for the broadcaster, with hubs also being established in Glasgow and Bristol.

Around 200 - 250 jobs are moving directly to Leeds and it is hoped 3,000 jobs will be created in the longer term outside of London.

The Corn Exchange (Photo: Channel 4).

-> Channel 4's Leeds job drive puts theory into practice and adds 'feather in the cap', says commerce chief

The first round of staff are expected to move to Leeds next month.

They will initially be based near Leeds Station and will move into their new home, the Majestic building, in 2020.

Channel 4 documents said the relocation policy was 'fairly standard' for a company of its size and was designed to ensure staff who wanted to move were no worse off, the i reported.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "We’re proud that we’re opening up jobs for people to work in the creative industries outside London. The increase in our original UK production spend from our current quota of 35 percent to a new voluntary 50 percent will result in a further 3,000 jobs being created in the nations and regions creative industries.”