Channel 4 communications and corporate affairs overhaul - and the latest Leeds jobs

Channel 4 is bringing all its communications and corporate affairs activity together in one department.

Amid of the broadcaster's partial move to Leeds, James MacLeod will take a new role of director of communications and corporate affairs, and the channel has been approached to clairfy where he will be based.

In the role he will lead Channel 4’s corporate communications, public affairs, policy, internal communications and its content and programme public relations, working closely with CEO Alex Mahon and the executive team.

Sophie Jones, head of corporate relations has decided to step down from her role after 12 years to take a short break and pursue new opportunities.

It comes as the broadcaster also searches for candidates for more jobs in Leeds: a 4Talent coordinator and a social digital analyst.

Both roles will be based at the broadcaster's new national headquarters, which will open at the Majestic in 2020.

In her time at Channel 4, Ms Jones has played a significant role in a range of key projects including the formation of the 4AlltheUK plan, its inclusion and diversity strategy, securing the corporation’s public service licence, alongside numerous policy and regulatory campaign successes. She will leave Channel 4 at the end of this year.

Ms Mahon said: “Sophie has been a highly valued colleague, giving over a decade of service to Channel 4 and making a significant contribution to some of our most important projects.

"I’m immensely grateful for the support she’s given me over the last two years and we wish her all the best with whatever challenge she decides to take on next. I have no doubt she’ll make a great success of her next endeavour.

“I’m also delighted to be able to bring all of our communications and stakeholder activity together under James’ strategic leadership.

"James brings a wealth of comms expertise and experience from across the broadcasting sector and I'm looking forward to working with him in this important new role."

Mr MacLeod has been Channel 4’s head of press and publicity since 2014 and before that was head of corporate press.

Previously he was head of press for broadcasting at ITV and has worked in a range of communications roles at ITV and BBC.

He will continue to report to director of commercial affairs, Martin Baker, while long term reporting lines are finalised.

