Channel 4 confirms move to new national headquarters at The Majestic in Leeds

Channel 4 has confirmed it has reached an agreement with the Rushbond Group for its new national headquarters to be based at The Majestic in Leeds city centre.

The third, fourth and fifth floors of the building will become home to Channel 4, with teams from across the organisation coming together to operate out of the building.

The Majestic in Leeds

The deal with Channel 4 leaves four floors remaining, from 8,000 sq ft to a total of 39,000 sq ft of workspace to be let.

Mark Finch, real estate director at Rushbond, said: “Leeds is now a vibrant, tech-driven city with a huge and growing pool of talent. The Majestic sits proudly at its heart, and the transformation of this well-loved landmark is creating a leading-edge workspace with unrivalled amenity, location and cache.

“Channel 4’s commitment to the building is a testament to the ambitious vision of the Leeds City Region, as well as the excitement and interest in the next chapter of the Majestic story.

“The building offers an unparalleled opportunity for those looking to Leeds as a viable source for business growth, innovation and creativity. To be alongside a stellar brand such as Channel 4, within a Leeds icon like The Majestic, is a rather special opportunity.”

Channel 4’s Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Allan, who has overseen the relocation process for the broadcaster, said: “The Majestic is an iconic building which will put Channel 4 at the heart of the city. It’s a very impressive development, and the perfect location for Channel 4’s new national HQ.

“We’re really pleased to be part of the regeneration of such a famous Leeds landmark and I know the Channel 4 team is really looking forward to moving in when the refurbishment is finished.”

The Majestic first opened as a 2,400-seat cinema back in 1922, and has been redesigned and reconfigured to create 66,000 sq ft of office accommodation across seven floors.

Development work is under way, with construction due to complete in Spring 2020. Channel 4 is scheduled to move into the new building later that year.

The Majestic was designed by DLA Architecture and is being constructed by Sir Robert McAlpine.

Knight Frank and JLL are joint marketing agents acting on behalf of the Rushbond Group.