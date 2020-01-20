Channel 4 decides not to relocate team to new Leeds headquarters

Channel 4 has decided not to relocate one of its teams to the new national headquarters in Leeds as had been planned.

The broadcaster confirmed that the continuity team will not be coming to Yorkshire ahead of its move into the Majestic building later this year, but said it has "not impacted the overall scale" of its commitment to the region and still plans to have 300 of its jobs based outside of London.

Channel 4 will move into the Majestic. Picture: James Hardisty.

Media publication Broadcast reported that it understood the plans to re-home the continuity team, which is responsible for producing and voicing the airtime in between shows, "dropped the plans due to reliability concerns".

Continuity announcers introduce the next programme on a television station, but can also keep viewers posted in the event of emergencies.

The team was planned to be a permanent feature of the Leeds base when the broadcaster moves into the former Majestic nightclub building in City Square later this year.

Details of how many staff were due to relocate have not been confirmed by the broadcaster.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: “The 4 All The UK strategy represents the biggest shake up in Channel 4’s 37-year history with our new bases in Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow opening on target last year.

"We decided not to relocate the continuity team to Leeds, however this has not impacted the overall scale of our commitment and we will have 300 jobs based outside London when fully operational.”

