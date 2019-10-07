Channel 4 News anchor Cathy Newman to deliver Leeds lecture about her book Bloody Brilliant Women

Channel 4 anchor Cathy Newman is coming to Leeds to deliver a lecture based on her book Bloody Brilliant Women.

The news presenter will appear at the City Campus of Leeds Beckett University on the morning of Tuesday October 15 as the Leeds Business School opens its 2019/20 guest lecture series with the event.

However, the free event between 9am to 10am is now sold out.

Newman was the first woman main presenter of Channel 4 News and spent over a decade in Fleet Street, latterly with the Financial Times.

Since joining Channel 4 News in 2006 she has broadcast a string of scoops, including allegations of violent abuse.

Her studio interviews are frequently news-making, and many have gone viral - watched by millions online - including combative encounters with the Canadian academic Jordan Peterson and the former motor-racing tycoon Max Mosley.

The latter was nominated for a Royal Television Society Award in 2019 and made the front cover of Private Eye.

Her book - Bloody Brilliant Women: Pioneers, Revolutionaries & Geniuses Your History Teacher Forgot to Mention - is about pioneers in 20th century Britain and was published by HarperCollins in Autumn 2018.

Author Michael Morpurgo, the author of War Horse, has previously said: “This book is so important. No library, no school or university, should be without a copy.”

In her lecture, Newman will talk about the women written out of history, why she wrote a book putting them back in their place, the battles they fought and why society is still fighting the same battles today.

Channel 4 News is set to be co-anchored from Leeds in the future when the broadcaster opens a new national headquarters at the former Majestic nightclub in City Square.

Although the event is fully-booked, people can sign up to a waiting list for any seats that may become available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bloody-brilliant-women-by-cathy-newman-registration-21824565864