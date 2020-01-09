Channel 4's Leeds headquarters bolstered with new digital content director Janine Smith

Channel 4 has appointed a new director who will be based at the national headquarters in Leeds.

Janine Smith, previously ITV’s head of digital entertainment, has joined the broadcaster as its new digital content director.

Ms Smith joins Channel 4’s Digital Content Unit (DCU), a working title for the department, and will aim to ensure Channel 4 engages and influences young audiences in the places they are increasingly spending more time.

The DCU will "develop content that is either tailored or specifically created to maximise reach and viewing across key social media channels".

Matt Risley, head of the DCU, said: “Janine is an award-winning director with a proven track record in leading and executing industry-leading content campaigns, and I’m delighted she’s joined our team.”

Working closely with Mr Risley, Ms Smith will lead the DCU’s content and delivery teams ensuring Channel 4’s social output is "at the forefront of the digital landscape".

Based at the national headquarters in Leeds she will also lead the recruitment drive to find the creatives for the DCU and oversee delivery of Channel 4’s cross-platform strategy

and branded content campaigns.

Channel 4 is expected to move into City Square's former Majestic cinema, which became a nightclub, later this year.

