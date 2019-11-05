Chief executive of Topps Tiles reveals he will quit the business

The chief executive of Topps Tiles has announced he will quit the business at the next set of results on November 29.

The chief executive of Topps Tiles has announced he will quit the business at the next set of results on November 29. Matt Williams, who has been with the business for 20 years - including 12 as its boss - is replaced by chief financial officer Rob Parker but will stay on as an adviser until May 2020.

Mr Williams said: "It has been a really tough decision to leave Topps but I feel now is the right time for me to pursue a new challenge. Topps is, and will always remain, a very special company to both me and my family. It is a quality business with enormous strength in its specialism which it derives from its people and culture."