Cinema chain to create 80 new jobs in York

Cineworld is to create 80 jobs with the opening of its new thirteen-screen cinema in York.

The cinema, located in the new York Community Stadium Leisure Complex, is set to open in December.

Cineworld is hosting an open day for prospective employees on October 6 at Giraffe in Vangarde Shopping Park between 10am-4pm.

Nick Bashford, Cineworld York General Manager, said: “We are looking forward to bringing a new cinema to York and generating career opportunities in the local area.

"Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to pay us a visit on the open day and find out more about the exciting opportunities available.”