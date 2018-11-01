Clarion posts rise in revenues and takes on additional space

Law firm Clarion is to take on an additional 5,000 sq ft in its Leeds office after reporting an increase in revenue 24 per cent in revenue.

In the year to end of May this year Clarion outperformed the industry average by increasing turnover from £11.7m in 2017 to £14.52m this year.

It also saw profits rise by 13 per cent since the previous year with the firm growing its team to 188 colleagues, including 24 partners.

The firm’s property and corporate practices put in particularly strong performances over the last 12 months.

With the team continuing to grow, Clarion has announced that it will be taking another 5,000sq ft of space on the second floor of its Elizabeth House offices on Queen Street, Leeds.

“It’s been another fantastic year for us with the firm successfully attracting talented lawyers and investing in developing our team as we win new mandates from large, national corporates as well as from entrepreneurial businesses across the North,” said Roger Hutton, joint managing partner of Clarion.

“We have established a law firm which resonates with these key audiences and, consequently, we are experiencing significant growth.

“There’s no doubt that we’re also benefitting from Leeds’ vibrant legal community which is a stand-out sector and a real boost to the regional economy. Increasingly, we’re seeing blue chip firms looking beyond London for a more cost-effective option and Yorkshire is an obvious choice.

“The healthy competition here makes everyone perform better and enables us all to draw talent and work from the capital.”

He added: “With high levels of employee engagement and loyalty continuing, I am confident that the firm will keep growing, despite the current political uncertainty - in fact, we have already beaten our targets last quarter. Our plan is to continue our successful strategy.”