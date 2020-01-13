Clipper Logistics to invest millions after landing five year contract with Joules

Leeds-based Clipper Logistics has landed a new five year contract with retailer Joules.

The new contract is planned to commence in early 2020 with the sites employing approximately 200 colleagues.

Clipper said there will be a multi-million pound investment programme into the operation during 2020 and 2021 to "expand capacity, drive efficiency and modernise the facilities".

The operation involves inbound deliveries from a variety of UK based and international suppliers over seven days a week and will fulfil orders for the retail, e-commerce and wholesale customers of the Joules brand.

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper said: "The new contract with Joules represents a significant contract win and is demonstrative of our ability to deliver cost-effective solutions for retailers of any scale. We are delighted to have been awarded this contract with one of the premier multi-channel retailers in UK and Europe, and look forward to working with the Joules team over the years ahead."

Marc Dench CFO, Joules Group plc commented: "We are delighted to be entering this long-term partnership with Clipper for the operation of our distribution centre in Corby. Through the process we have been impressed with Clipper's capabilities and their cultural alignment with our business."