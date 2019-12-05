Clipper reports a strong first half

Have your say

Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda and Morrisons, reported a 12 per cent jump in half year revenues to £255m.

​The Leeds-based firm said growth was driven by a strong performance in e-fulfilment and returns management.

Pre-tax profits rose 10 per cent to £10m in the six months to October 31.

The group has started new operations with Marks & Spencer, Hope & Ivy, Simba Sleep, SLG, Amara and Shop Direct.

Automation programmes have started with fashion retailer Superdry and trials of robotic technology have also commenced with a number of other UK customers.

Clipper said it delivered a successful Black Friday weekend, with many sites reporting record volumes.

The firm's executive chairman Steve Parkin said:​ ​“As retailers increasingly collaborate to minimise their route-to-market costs, Clipper, given its presence and infrastructure in retail logistics, is ideally placed to facilitate consolidation on behalf of retailers.

“Trading has continued to be positive post-period end, with the key Black Friday trading weekend seeing record daily volumes in certain sites, and we expect full year earnings to be broadly in line with the board’s expectations.

​"​Notwithstanding the difficulties facing the UK high street and the uncertainties of the UK political environment in the current year, Clipper remains positive about the longer-term outlook and believe​s​ the ​g​roup is well positioned to achieve further growth in both the UK and internationally.”