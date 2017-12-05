Clipper secures new five year contract with Superdry

Clipper Logistics has secured a five-year extension to its contract with fashion retailer Supergroup.

Superdry has been a customer of Leeds-based Clipper for five years, and the new agreement will see Clipper continue to provide warehousing, store delivery, e-fulfilment and returns management services, alongside other value-added services through to September 2023.

Gordon Knox, head of logistics at Superdry, said: “For the last five years Clipper has worked closely with the team at Superdry to provide a first-class service to our iconic and dynamic business, maximising service delivery at optimum cost. We look forward to continuing to work with Clipper to ensure that our logistics infrastructure supports our ambitious plans, through continual evolution of systems and processes”.

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper said: “Superdry has been a key client of ours for five years, and we are delighted that our long-term relationship will continue. Superdry is a world-leading brand that we are proud to support, and our innovative approach to development of solutions for dynamic retailers makes us the “go-to” provider of logistics services.”

Founded by Mr Parkin in 1992, Clipper is among the biggest providers of logistics services to the retail sector in the UK.

It also has an expanding business in Germany, and employs around 4,000 people.

The group provides consultancy-led services within the online fashion and general merchandise sectors to its blue-chip client base including Harvey Nichols, ASOS, The John Lewis Partnership, Asda, Supergroup, Morrisons, New Look and Sainsbury’s.