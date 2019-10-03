Clipper starts five year deal with Amara Living

Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda and Morrisons, has started a new five year contract with Amara Living, the fast-growing, home and lifestyle online retailer.

Leeds-based Clipper said the new operation will be based in Clipper’s facility in Northampton, where some of its operations for John Lewis and other brands are already located.

Steve Parkin, executive Chairman of Clipper, said: “We are delighted to welcome Amara Living to our growing portfolio of international retailers.

"Amara Living has achieved very significant growth since its inception in 2006, and we look forward to working with the team to support its continuing growth trajectory.”

Clipper will provide e-fulfilment and returns management services for Amara Living, with the five year contract functioning on an open book basis.

The initial space requirement for the contract will be 140,000 sq ft, increasing to nearly 400,000 sq ft by the fifth year of the initial contract term.