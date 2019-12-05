Co-founders of fashion group Boohoo sell shares worth £142.5m

The co-founders of fast growing online fashion retailer Boohoo, Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, have sold shares in the group worth £142.5m, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Mr Kamani and Ms Kane, who founded the group in Manchesterin 2006, between them sold 4.3 per cent of Boohoo’s equity through a placing to institutional investors, reducing their combined holding to 15.8 per cent.

Mr Kamani, the company’s executive chairman, sold 35 million shares at 285p each, reducing his stake to 13.1 per cent, while Ms Kane, an executive director, sold 15 million shares at the same price, cutting her holding to 2.7 per cent.

The placing was managed by Zeus Capital and Jefferies.

Boohoo has expanded quickly, listing its shares in 2014 and buying the PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands in 2017. The retailer is tapping into a generation of younger consumers who shop on their mobile phones and share fashion tips through social media.

Boohoo said on Tuesday it had a record performance across the Black Friday period.

Shares in Boohoo, up 84 per cent so far this year, give the group a market capitalisation of £3.42bn.

Online retailers like Boohoo are growing at the expense of traditional shopping groups such as the 135-year old Marks & Spencer, whose equity value has slipped to 3.7bn.