Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola Co beat estimates for quarterly sales, selling more water, sparkling soft drinks as well as new flavours of its signature sodas.

Revenue rose 5 per cent to £6.17bn, above analysts’ estimates of £6.06bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency swings and acquisitions, rose 6 per cent. Net income attributable to the company rose to £1.29bn.