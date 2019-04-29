Commercial furniture firm in Dewsbury GB Projects launches new brand identity with help from The Bigger Boat

Commercial furniture manufacturer GB Projects has launched a new identity following a rebrand by creative digital agency The Bigger Boat.

The design and launch of the new-look website celebrates the Dewsbury-based firm’s 45-year history.

Eddy Burrows, director at GB Projects, said: “We needed an updated brand and website to complement how our business was developing and highlight our manufacturing capabilities and services. We have had several leads come through to our site within a short period since unveiling our new look, so I couldn’t be happier with the end result from The Bigger Boat. This project marks the next chapter for our business growth.”

The Bigger Boat’s co-founder and creative director Doug Main ran the four-month project alongside account manager Ruby Ribbons.

The Mirfield-based team is now managing the platform’s ongoing digital marketing outputs through paid search, social media and content. Mr Main said: “We’ve built up a great relationship with Eddy and the team and the rebrand is working well and attracting interest for GB Projects. It was an exciting relaunch to be a part of and we have been able to keep that momentum and partnership going since, through our ongoing digital marketing activity.”