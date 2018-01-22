Historic mill is transformed into living space

A YORKSHIRE mill that dates from Edwardian times is being turned into a place to live.

Work has started on the £11m residential conversion of Horsforth Mill in Leeds.

The building consultancy Powell Williams has been appointed by developer Khalsmith Developments to oversee the creation of 89 new one- and two-bedroom apartments at the site in Low Lane.

Originally a textile factory, Horsforth Mill was built in 1904. The building was later extended and used as office accommodation, but has been vacant for a number of years.

Demolition of the 1960s extension and outbuildings has already been completed. Refurbishment of the original mill has begun along with construction of two new build sections.

Paul Scourfield, Powell Williams partner and head of the Leeds office, said: “Horsforth Mill has lain empty for a number of years and previous works have not been sympathetic, so it was in a sorry state. This project will revitalise the building and bring it back into use, giving it a new lease of life and protecting it for the future. This project has seen the removal of the mid-century additions which had no historic value, which are now being replaced with well-thought-out, carefully designed new build sections. We are protecting and restoring the historic parts and the team has worked closely with local conservation officers over the design and materials.

“We’re pleased to have a scheme that will not only look great and pay homage to the original landmark building, but that will also provide high quality new homes for local people.”