New lease of life for office block linked to bar code pioneers

A Yorkshire office block which was built by a pioneer of bar code technology is being given a new lease of life.

Tony Gartland has bought Waltham House in Beverley, the former home of Kingstown Photocodes (KTP), which was the UK’s first manufacturer of bar code film masters. The company built a strong reputation internationally before being sold to US-based Trenstar in 2001.

Mr Gartland plans to turn the building into a business centre.

He said: “I always liked Waltham House and I want it to be a really prestigious site.

“I want to spruce it up and turn it into a building where people really want to be, rather than just another place to rent. The timetable depends on the level of interest. There is a lot of work to do but we have already got the decorators in for some parts of it.”

Paul White, an agency director at Garness Jones, said the building was bought by a training charity, Deflog VQ Trust, after KTP moved out. It was then gifted to East Riding College, which decided to sell because its needs were met by new facilities in Beverley and Bridlington.

Mr White said: “There is a shortage of good office stock in Beverley, especially with this amount of parking. There is the potential to convert some of it into small industrial units, where there is also a lack of supply. Tony is very flexible and wants to make it right for his tenants.

“We already have businesses interested and we have had enquiries about gym use, offices and industrial.”