Three new deals for Joseph’s Well

Three new organisations have signed up to move into Joseph’s Well in Leeds.

St George’s Crypt, digital agency Blue Mantis and recovery and insolvency specialist Lewis BRI have all agreed terms at the office building.

The 156,000 sq ft five-storey building in Westgate, which was originally built for Leeds clothing magnate and MP Sir John Barran.

The regeneration of Joseph’s Well was undertaken by Leeds-based property company J Pullan & Sons, who moved their offices there last year.

Francis McAllister of St George’s Crypt explained: “We are a charity based in the centre of Leeds – helping and supporting homeless people. Unfortunately the demand for our services is growing.

“In order to provide more emergency accommodation, ie beds for people who are homeless, we have moved one of our teams out of the Crypt and into new offices in Joseph’s Well.

“We chose Joseph’s Well because of the close proximity to the centre of Leeds and also to the Crypt, so that staff would still feel part of the team. The move to Joseph’s Well has been worthwhile as we now provide more beds for homeless people in Leeds. In addition, the office accommodation is excellent, professionally managed, well maintained and value for money.”

Martyn Lee of Blue Mantis, who have expanded within Joseph’s Well, commented: “We originally chose Joseph’s Well as the location for our growing digital agency due to a number of factors: Lots of natural light in the rooms, great access for our customers with on-site parking, affordable rents compared to other areas of Leeds city centre and a friendly and supportive management team.

“We have been here for over five years and have recently moved to new premises within the building due to expansion. The Pullan’s management team are very experienced at managing and supporting this type of internal relocation, reassuring us that as we grow and develop our business, we can scale up comfortably within the building.”

Gareth Lewis of Lewis BRI added: “We have consistently grown our business year on year and in the last 12 months have expanded our team from four members to seven. We had outgrown our previous office within Joseph’s Well and therefore was happy to take on a larger newly refurbished office within the building, which was designed with our business ethos and colour co-ordination in mind and has the capacity for further expansion.”

Bruce Strachan, Property Director of Pullan’s, commented: “These three deals underline our belief that Joseph’s Well provides the best value offices in Leeds. Rents are only £17.50 per sq ft, including all service charges, and are fixed for three years. There is currently 10,000 sq ft of quality office space available in the building in a range of suite sizes from 180 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft.”