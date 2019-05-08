Commercial space goes under the spotlight at Excellence in Business Awards

Have your say

Yorkshire’s best commercial space will be put under the spotlight at a prestigious awards ceremony later this year.

The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards 2019 are open to entries across a host of categories, including Commercial Development of the Year.

Judges are searching for the development that truly stood out in 2018/19. This can be anything from logistics to office space to retail.

There are many reasons why a building is special, from architecture and functionality to sustainability. Job creation, innovation and ambition are what judges want to see.

Last year, Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate triumphed in this fiercely contested category.

The closing date for entries is June 7. The ceremony will take place later in the year.

For more information, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/businessexcellenceawards/