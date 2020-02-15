Conal Gregory: Buy-to-let is still proving a solid investment despite tax increase

Property can create real wealth and be a good diversification from the stock market. Aside from your own home and property funds, the buy-to-let sector is the way to extend such an interest.

With savings rates at depressingly low rates and property prices holding firm, it is no surprise that many investors continue to consider buy-to-let (BTL) bricks and mortar as a solid investment for the future.

“Private landlords are of great importance in providing choice and quality for tenants,” says Damien Thompson, group managing director of Aldermore, a bank noted for providing BTL loans.

The market has seen some considerable change in recent years that potential landlords need to factor into their calculations. Stamp duty means there is a three per cent surcharge on the purchase of any additional property. As most landlords will already have a main residence, new BTL sites will attract this higher charge.

David Hollingworth, of L&C Mortgages, specialists in the BTL sector, says that the associated tax bill is another expense that has increased in recent years. The tax relief on loan costs which allowed landlords to offset any interest charged against their rental income at their marginal rate has been phased down to ultimately only allow basic tax relief.

From April 1, ‘accidental’ landlords who once occupied their property will be unable to claim as much capital gains tax relief as in the past.

This means a higher tax bill for many and some BTL landlords have considered using limited company structures to mitigate the changes. The appeal lies in the ability to set the loan expense against the income and corporation tax rates are lower. This can be a useful approach for those building a property portfolio but it will need expert tax advice.

There will be costs to set up and maintain such a company. Taking income out of such a vehicle could have further personal tax implications.

Banks and some building societies often have specialist divisions which handle BTL. However, most prefer not to deal directly with individuals but to negotiate with mortgage brokers who know which lenders are likely to fit your criteria.

Low interest rates have driven mortgage costs down. Two-year fixed loans can be obtained from around 1.25 per cent whilst five-year rates cost from 1.75 per cent.

In most cases a landlord will need a 25 per cent deposit to qualify for these rates. If this proportion can be increased, such as to a 40 per cent deposit, then even more competitive rates should become available.

Lenders look at the potential rental income and base the available level of mortgage borrowing on the rent covering the loan interest by a certain margin. Tightening in the mortgage lending rules means that the typical level of rent required to cover the loan has increased although lenders now have a variety of alternative ratios depending on a landlord’s circumstances.

This helps to provide more flexibility and tailor the requirement better but it can make the most appropriate mortgage source more complicated to work out.

Expect arrangement fees to be higher with BTL than the mainstream residential mortgage market. Some of the lowest rates may carry a £2,000 fee or one calculated as a percentage of the loan sum. However, a good intermediary will look for incentives, such as a free valuation and complimentary legal work, to assist those remortgaging.

“House purchase activity has declined whereas remortgaging is growing as landlords look less at a growth strategy and more at finding the portfolio mix that is right for their individual circumstances,” says Thompson.

Aldermore’s Buy to Let City Tracker reveals that Oxford ranks the top city for investment, followed by Manchester, Edinburgh and London. Its leading Yorkshire conurbations are Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford, ranked 12, 20, 22 and 23.

Research by Hamptons International shows that the proportion of properties acquired by landlords has fallen by five per cent since the extra stamp duty came into force on April 1, 2016. Last year, just 11 per cent of purchasers were for BTL, down from 16 per cent before the tax change.

Last month, property rose at its fastest rate in over a year: 1.9 per cent rather than just over one per cent, according to the Nationwide Building Society, which is based on its loan offers. It says the average home now costs £215,897. Mortgage approvals increased to their highest level since August 2015.

BTL landlords are looking mainly at existing sites since the number of new-build homes actually fell 11 per cent to 39,510 in the most recent quarter statistics available, covering July-September 2019 compared to the same period the year before.

When selecting the right property, evaluate the target rental market in the area with the kind of tenant to be attracted. One of the key issues for any investor is to secure the right rent but avoid having periods when the property is without a tenant, known as a ‘void’. Interest on the mortgage will still need to be paid and so put a buffer sum in place to cover times when a property will not be occupied.

Estate agents who specialise in BTL should be able to guide on running costs. Consider also how far you wish to be involved with seeking a tenant, including taking up references, as well as managing a property. Not every investor wishes to have Sunday morning calls about a washing machine not working.

However, the more the investor stands away from a property and its tenant and uses outside agencies, the greater the expenses and lower the income.

There is still good demand for quality rental property, notably by foreign students and young couples who are struggling to become first-time buyers.

BTL should be a long-term investment as there are distinct expenses when purchasing and selling property, as well as maintenance and repairs where one per cent of the value should be considered normal.

This amounts to £2,344 annually, according to the rental website, Howsy. Yet those looking to generate an income or keen to obtain capital growth may be able to benefit from both as long as they run the numbers properly.

The Knight Frank estimate of house price growth – a forecast 15 per cent rise over the next five years – will certainly encourage investors.

Savills predict that rents are expected to rise by just two per cent this year and by 15.4 per cent over five years.

Yet last year Yorkshire saw the highest increase in the cost of renting at 5.1 per cent by comparison with 0.9 per cent nationally, according to Howsy.