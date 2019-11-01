Construction work on massive Doncaster Sheffield Airport development completed

Construction work on 12 industrial units at Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s Avro Park has been completed.

Developer Commercial Property Partners (CPP) has already secured hydraulic engineer Fluid Power Solutions as the first purchaser of a 2,250 sq ft unit, and two of the other units are currently under offer.

Avro

Based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and developed by Priority Space and HG Sites, the new units will provide modern warehouse space, adjacent to the existing Skypark scheme, which is part of Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s business district.

The units range in size from 1,250 sq ft to 5,500 sq ft.

Max Pickering, surveyor at CPP said: “We are delighted to announce that construction work has been completed on the twelve units at Avro Park.

“The units are in a prime spot in Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s business district and are also in close proximity to both Doncaster and Sheffield, within easy reach of the A1(M) and M1 corridors.

“We anticipate that these units will be extremely popular, as they offer businesses in the region the chance to own their own unit. A few of the units are already under offer, and the sale of a 2,250 sq ft to Fluid Power Solutions has been completed, so we’d encourage anyone who is interested in a unit to contact us.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is currently seeking to progress its plan to create a multi-million pound Aerotropolis development with its own East Coast Mainline railway station.

Lee Buchanan, Director at Priority Space said: “The new units at Avro Park have been completed to a high specification, and the prime location within a thriving business community provides an excellent opportunity to businesses across the region.

“We’re confident that the combination of the location, the quality of the units, and the demand for industrial property in the region will mean interest is high.”

CPP are acting as joint agents alongside Barnsdales.