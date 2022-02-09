50 jobs to be created with opening of new £2m electric karting attraction at Castleford's Xscape

Gravity Active Entertainment is gearing up to begin work on Gravity GT e-karting, a multi-level electric karting experience at Xscape Yorkshire which will create over 50 jobs.

Following the success of its trampoline parks, Gravity will take over around 24,000 sq ft of space which will see a £2 million investment in fit out costs and karts at Xscape Yorkshire.

After recently opening its first e-kart experience in London's Wandsworth, Gravity is racing on with plans to create a second race site at the Castleford-based attraction and they are aiming for a summer 2022 opening with work set to begin soon.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity

The Japanese-themed raceway, which is split across two levels, will be purpose built and is designed by racetrack design professionals. It will feature the very latest in safety features, including the ability for the race controller to deactivate karts remotely at the flick of a switch.

The karts and racetracks are exclusive to Gravity in the UK. Unlike other electric karting experiences, the vehicles are the most high-powered karts on the market and feature Formula 1 steering wheel (with boost control) and sound effects to make the experience even more exciting.

Three kart options are available, with sessions set to be available to under 12s, twin karts for parents and kids, and full speed adult karts that can reach up to 40 mph.

The experience will include a large track-side café space for spectators who will also be treated to state-of-the-art lighting throughout, alongside a karaoke area and cutting-edge electric gamebox, the UK immersive smart room for groups to interact with.

Artist impression of new facility

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “This is next generation pleasure leisure - easy, clean, bright, racing fun and doable on a whim. We opened our very first trampolining offer at Xscape Yorkshire back in 2015, so it’s fitting to be bringing the e-karts to Xscape Yorkshire, the first in the North.

“Gravity GT e-karting will change the whole face of karting in the UK and open up the market. It’s in rapid growth across the USA and we’re sure the potential for the same exists here in the UK.

“If you’re into your karting you will absolutely love this, as the tracks are professionally designed by racing experts and the karts really fly, no more stalled engines and the need for a push start. And if you’re new to it there’s no worries about bulky suits and bruised backs, just adrenaline fuelled fun with friends and family.”

Jason Warren, Xscape Yorkshire General Manager, said: “Xscape Yorkshire prides itself on working with visionary partners like Gravity to deliver ground-breaking activities and they’ve done it again. This has the potential to be massive and continue to grow for years to come.

Artist impression of new karting unit.

“Bringing this exciting new activity to Xscape is the culmination of years of hard work, prepping and planning. We cannot wait for Gravity GT e-karting to start its engines.”