Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons steps up campaign to stop food going to waste this Christmas

Morrisons is increasing the number of its ‘Too Good to Go Magic Bags’ of unsold food by 50 per cent until December 24.

The move aims to help customers on a budget and to provide another channel for food to be eaten that might otherwise go to waste. Morrisons is committed to reducing operational food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

A spokesman said: "From December 20 to December 24, Morrisons stores will make up 50 per cent more Too Good to Go ‘Magic Bags’ of unsold food that has reached its best before date - for just £3.09.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “We are using technology to help us reduce food waste and to help more people afford to eat well. It will also mean we waste less food this Christmas as it will find a home for products that can’t be sold after the festive period.”

"Customers will be able to use the Too Good to Go app to purchase the additional bags of fruit and veg, bakery and deli items - worth at least £10. The contents of the bags will be revealed when picked up from the local supermarket, and there may even be a few festive surprises.

"Due to their popularity, the ‘Magic Bags’ often sell out within minutes. However, to offer a safety net for additional food stocked over the festive period, Morrisons and Too Good to Go will be increasing the number of bags available in each store - meaning more customers can help rescue food from going to waste this Christmas."

