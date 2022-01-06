Can you keep your WhatsApp conversations on a new phone? Everything you need to know about WhatsApp’s new feature

WhatsApp. (Pic credit: Getty Images)

There are many different reasons for having to change your phone number; either you have lost it, you have to switch to a new phone provider or you have to move abroad.

Whatever the reason, there is a thread of precious conversations you never want to lose in the process.

Can you change your phone whilst keeping your WhatsApp conversations?

WhatsApp has added a new Change Number feature which allows you to change your number without losing your contacts and conversations.

Before changing your phone number:

Ensure your new phone number can receive SMS or phone calls and has an active cellular connection.

Also make sure your previous phone number is currently registered on WhatsApp on your phone. You can find your registered phone number by opening Settings on WhatsApp and clicking onto your profile photo.

How to change your phone number on a new phone

To transfer your chat history, you will need to create an iCloud or computer backup system on your old phone. You can find out how to do that in this WhatsApp article.

Once you have changed your phone number on your old phone, follow these steps using your new phone:

1. Install WhatsApp.

2. Register your new phone number again.

3. Restore your backup.

How to change your phone number on the same phone

First, you must insert the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone. Then follow these steps.

1. Open WhatsApp Settings.

2. Click on ‘Account’, ‘Change Number’, then ‘Next’.

3. Type in your old phone number in the first box and your new phone number in the second box, both in full international format.

4. Click ‘Next’.

- Then it gives you the option to notify your contacts of the phone number change, either all of them or you can select ‘Custom’.

- Or your group chats are automatically notified when you change your phone number, whether you choose to notify your contacts or not.

5. Click ‘Done’.