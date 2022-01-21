Joining a gym is a commitment, so it’s important to invest in the right one for you. Part of the picking process factors in the cost of membership.
So we’ve put together a list of the cheapest gyms in Yorkshire with their prices, opening hours and addresses, to help you find the right one.
Primal Gym, Leeds
Monthly membership: From £45
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 6.30am to 9pm
Friday: 6.30am to 8.30pm
Saturday: 9am to 1pm
Sunday: Closed
Address: 4 The Blvd, Leeds, LS10 1PZ.
Kirkstall Leisure Centre
Premier monthly membership: £35.95
Junior monthly membership: £15.95
Student monthly membership: £20
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 7am to 10.30pm
Saturday: 8am to 5pm
Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Address: Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BE.
PureGym, varied locations
Opening hours: Seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
Leeds City Centre branch
Day passes: £6.99
Monthly membership: £14.99 (plus a £10 joining fee)
Address: 4 Cloth Hall Street, Opposite Corn Exchange, Leeds, LS1 2HD.
Sheffield North branch
Day passes: £4.99
Monthly membership: £10.99 (plus a £10 joining fee)
Address: 2-16 Carlisle Street, Sheffield, S4 7LJ.
The Gym, Leeds
Monthly membership: £14.99
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: Open 24 hours
Address: SU4 2 Level 3, The Core The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6JD.
Warner's Health Club & Physio, Hull
Monthly membership: £23
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 7am to 9.30pm
Friday: 7am to 8pm
Saturday: 8am to 4pm
Sunday: 9am to 1pm
Address: 80-86 Pickering Road, Hull, HU4 6TE.
Lion Fit Personal Training, Bradford
Monthly membership: £10
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 6am to 11pm
Address: Robin Mills, Unit One, Suite 15, Leeds Road, Greengates, Bradford, BD10 9TE.