Cheap gyms in Yorkshire: Where to get a low-cost membership this January near me - from PureGym to The Gym in Leeds

Are you eager to hit the gym but worried about spending too much money? We have made a list of cheap gyms in Yorkshire where you don’t have to spend much on a monthly membership.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:22 am
These are the cheapest gyms in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Jason Chadwick)

Joining a gym is a commitment, so it’s important to invest in the right one for you. Part of the picking process factors in the cost of membership.

So we’ve put together a list of the cheapest gyms in Yorkshire with their prices, opening hours and addresses, to help you find the right one.

Primal Gym, Leeds

Monthly membership: From £45

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 6.30am to 9pm

Friday: 6.30am to 8.30pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Sunday: Closed

Address: 4 The Blvd, Leeds, LS10 1PZ.

Kirkstall Leisure Centre

Premier monthly membership: £35.95

Junior monthly membership: £15.95

Student monthly membership: £20

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7am to 10.30pm

Saturday: 8am to 5pm

Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Address: Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BE.

PureGym, varied locations

Opening hours: Seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Leeds City Centre branch

Day passes: £6.99

Monthly membership: £14.99 (plus a £10 joining fee)

Address: 4 Cloth Hall Street, Opposite Corn Exchange, Leeds, LS1 2HD.

Sheffield North branch

Day passes: £4.99

Monthly membership: £10.99 (plus a £10 joining fee)

Address: 2-16 Carlisle Street, Sheffield, S4 7LJ.

The Gym, Leeds

Monthly membership: £14.99

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: Open 24 hours

Address: SU4 2 Level 3, The Core The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6JD.

Warner's Health Club & Physio, Hull

Monthly membership: £23

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 7am to 9.30pm

Friday: 7am to 8pm

Saturday: 8am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 1pm

Address: 80-86 Pickering Road, Hull, HU4 6TE.

Lion Fit Personal Training, Bradford

Monthly membership: £10

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 6am to 11pm

Address: Robin Mills, Unit One, Suite 15, Leeds Road, Greengates, Bradford, BD10 9TE.

