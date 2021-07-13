Famous hotel and wedding venue to re-open after being sold off guide price of £1.9m

The Humber Royal Hotel in Grimsby is set to reopen again, after being sold off a guide price of £1.9 million.

The hotel has been sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed price, after being brought to the market on behalf of Downing LLP by hotels sector specialist Colliers.

Colliers senior surveyor Robert Smithson said the substantial size of the site and its setting in a predominantly residential area next to Grimsby Golf Club had attracted interest from a variety of potential purchasers.

“The prime location of the Humber Royal Hotel meant it was of interest not just to hoteliers but also to residential developers and developers of facilities such as care homes,” he said.

“However, it will now continue to be run as a hotel under the new owner, who is an experienced hotelier. Given its impressive range of function suites and bar facilities, it will undoubtedly continue to attract corporate trade from local businesses as well as events trade such as weddings.”

The Humber Royal Hotel currently comprises 58 bedrooms; five conference and meeting rooms; plus an open plan lounge bar and restaurant with seating for around 60 people with patio doors leading to an outside seating area overlooking the golf course.