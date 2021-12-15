Former boxing champion Tommy Coyle joins forces with Hull-based smart technology specialist Sauce

Mr Coyle, who is a former Commonwealth lightweight champion, is working with Siemens Gamesa to help improve the lifestyles of more than 750 staff at its wind turbine blade factory in Hull.

Sauce has developed the Coyle Health and Wellbeing App, which focuses on fitness, diet, and sleep patterns to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Mr Coyle said: “Siemens Gamesa want a winning team to make the best wind turbine blades in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Jim Wardlaw, Chief of Product and Design at Sauce, left, and former Commonwealth lightweight boxing champion Tommy Coyle with the new Coyle Health and Wellbeing App.

"We’re helping them do that by improving the health, wellbeing and, ultimately, the productivity of their staff. The app now allows us to take that support to the next level and deliver even greater results.”

A spokesperson for Siemens Gamesa said: “Siemens Gamesa are proud partners of Coyle Health and Wellbeing and are excited to take part in the launch of the new app.

“Our continued relationship with Tommy Coyle is a prime example of our progress to being an industry leader of health and wellbeing at work.”

Jim Wardlaw, Chief of Product and Design at Sauce, said: “There’s no doubt the world has become more digital because of the pandemic. Companies and industries have had to adapt to new ways of working to survive and grow and, along with the challenges, there are positives that have come from this.

“Through having to deliver his sessions with Siemens Gamesa remotely, Tommy realised there wasn’t an app that brought together all aspects of health and wellbeing in the same place. That’s what we’ve now created.