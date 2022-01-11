The brand - which favoured by stars including Nicola McLean, Jess Wright, Katie Price, Amy Childs and Fern McCann - was set up after Kate did work experience at Dorothy Perkins.

She said: "After leaving school I didn’t know what I wanted to do so headed into the retail sector.

"By 17 I was a deputy manager for a store. I completed my NVQ in retail and advanced NVQ in retail management. I’ve always loved fashion and had a little soft spot for retail."

Kate Collins runs Girl in the Mirror online store from Scarborough and hopes to open a shop in the town later this year

Kate, who settled in Scarborough two years ago, founded Girl in the Mirror when she was living in Australia.

"After I returned home and found the high street as drab I decided to restart the brand during lockdown," she added. "Girl In The Mirror is Scarborough based and it is worn and loved by many celebrities. We’re excited to say that we’ve been worn by Nicola McLean, Jess Wright, Katie Price, Amy Childs, and Fern McCann."

Girl In The Mirror is primarily run online and Kate aims to secure a store in the Scarborough town centre this year.

"Girl In The Mirror also supports the local economy, working with a local seamstress to create their best-selling face masks. Profits from these masks are donated to Mind charity," she said.

In Australia, Kate launched her online store, which then turned into a bricks and mortar store, ironicaly in a town called Scarborough in Perth.

"At Girl In The Mirror, we believe that quality and style should never be compromised by cost.

"We offer a wide range of clothing, from basics which will elevate your everyday wardrobe, to sensational red-carpet dresses which celebrities love," she said.

"We stock our own label clothing, as well as designer items. A favourite is Zhivago, an Australia designer known for glitzy and and glamorous dresses."

Last year, the store branched out into the beauty sector, launching its At Home Brow Lamination Kits.

"These were designed with two factors in mind; to provide beauty services at home when the salons closed during the pandemic and to offer brow lamination at a much more affordable price than in salons. The kits are vegan, eco-friendly and cruelty-free," she said.

The Instagram is managed by Hayley @sunrise.socialmedia.

"We understand that girls head to Instagram to get inspired, from everything from fashion to lifestyles to holidays and more. But we also know there is a dark side to social media. We never want women to scroll and feel like they’re not enough. Girls can feel like social media is a competition, and end up spending more than their means just to acquire the latest designer items to share on their feed," said Kate.

"We want our online store to be a place from which girls can dress to impress… but not break the bank whilst doing so.

"We offer a wide range of designer-inspired clothing, which is high- quality and fashion-forward, without the hefty price tag. Our clothing is a mixture of the latest trends and timeless classic pieces, always incorporating our signature feminine style. Our clothes ensure that when girls look in the mirror, they feel confident and happy.

"We offer a free express delivery for all orders over £50."