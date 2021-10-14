Here are the locations in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to open a new supermarket

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

The areas in West Yorkshire where it is currently looking for sites include Otley, Normanton and Mirfield

Aldi is targeting Yorkshire for more stores.

Aldi now has more than 920 stores across the UK and is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

The full list of locations it is targeting in West Yorkshire includes:

Wakefield

Brighouse

West Park, Leeds

Garforth/Thorpe Park

Horsforth

Roundhay/Moortown

Batley / Drighlington

Horbury/Ossett

Sowerby Bridge

North Halifax

South Halifax

Otley

Normanton

Mirfield

Pudsey

South Bradford

Queensbury

Knottingley

Burley in Wharfedale

Heckmondwike

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.