Here are the places in Yorkshire where you are most likely to have a successful planning application

Many areas of the UK are experiencing a housing boom, with developments increasing around the country.

Clothes2Order carried out a study that reveals which UK cities are the best for planning application success rates.

Four out of the top five cities were in Yorkshire, showing the region is experiencing high levels of growth in the construction market.

Huddersfield named the best place for applications in the country.

By comparing the number of successful applications in each town and city, to the local population, Clothes2Order can now reveal that Huddersfield is the best city in the UK for planning permission, with 850 successful applications per 100,000 people.

In second place was York with a rate of 649 per 100,000 people. Leeds was third with 574 per 100,000 people.

Bradford was fifth best overall in the UK.