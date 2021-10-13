Huge new plaza and 'high street' to be built in village near Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The project led by Peel L&P Investments and named GatewayEast Central Plaza, will be located just west of the main airport terminal off Great Yorkshire Way in Auckley.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the plan as Peel representatives made moves to reassure members around concerns around standing water issues.

The meeting heard the development would act as a defacto ‘town centre’ for the growing communities of Blaxton, Auckley and Finningley.

The proposed development site covers 30.92 acres and could include four restaurants, a pub, coffee shop, three hotels and potentially a mix of shops, apartments and/or offices.

Applicants Peel say the development will provide 1,162 full-time jobs and result in an increase in Gross Value Added (GVA) of £249 million per year.

Bosses say the development will add airport amenities such as hotels and other facilities to compete with regional rivals such as Manchester and Leeds/Bradford airports.

The planned development has prompted 23 formal objections from residents on a wider range of issues such as the scale of the proposal, associated traffic noise, additional vehicular movements and the impact upon drainage in the area.

Others questioned the need for additional hotel accommodation, impact on schools and parking problems associated with the airport.

Auckley Parish Council have raised no objections to the principle of development, but said they have concerns the drainage of the area is ‘not adequate’ and a serious update of the drainage, soakaways and river is required before a development of this size is undertaken.

Following approval of the plans, Neal Biddle, development director for Peel L&P’s GatewayEast said: “Our plans for Central Plaza and our advanced manufacturing and logistics hub at the Innovation Quarter are all part of a wider masterplan with DSA to boost local and regional economies and level up the country by creating more opportunities for local people.

“We’re working in partnership with DSA, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to create a hub for innovation, green industries and high-tech manufacturing at GatewayEast, building on the success of South Yorkshire’s industrial past to attract further innovation investment from across the globe.

“This is alongside prime logistics space to accommodate the increasing fast-paced demand for consumer products and business supplies, providing a broad range of job opportunities.”

Dan Fell, chief executive officer at Doncaster Chamber said: “GatewayEast and Doncaster Sheffield Airport are strategically important sites for business growth and innovation in South Yorkshire as well as the north of England.