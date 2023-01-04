Frozen food giant Iceland is set to move into a former branch of Aldi in South Yorkshire later this month.

Aldi closed its Fitzwilliam Road branch in Eastwood, Rotherham, in October and staff were redistrubuted to other stores. The German discount retailer’s Fitzwilliam Road store was under instruction for sale and let with commercial property agents, Lamb & Swift.

Since opening, Aldi have gone on to open up further stores at Parkgate, Masbrough and Bramley with the closest being just 1.5 miles away.

Iceland announced on their website that a new store in the Aldi location is set to open on January 14.

Aldi has announced it will open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years, and has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in plans to open an average of one new store a week.