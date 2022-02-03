E10 petrol. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

E10 was introduced in September 2021 with the goal of tackling climate change connected with vehicles by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

E10 fuel contains up to 10 per cent of renewable ethanol, which utilises less fossil fuels than the previously used E5 petrol. However, though it has its sustainable benefits, there have been complaints related to its cost.

Motoring experts at Lease Car are breaking down the reported criticism with E10 petrol efficiency and have offered tips to help reduce fuel consumption.

The government has assured that any car which has been manufactured after 2011 is compatible with E10 fuel and any motorists who are unsure about their vehicle’s compatibility should use the checker on the gov.uk website.

Since the new petrol was established, some drivers have reported problems related to fuel efficiency, with some complaining that they are having to work their engines harder to achieve the same speeds as when they used E5 petrol.

A Lease Car spokesperson said: “Many motorists have discovered challenges with new E10 petrol, concerning increased engine wear and tear and fuel consumption.

“Because of this, we want to urge motorists to understand the best ways to conserve fuel usage in their vehicles in order to see positive results in how they are using their petrol.”

How can I reduce my fuel consumption?

Lease Car experts have compiled a list of tips for how to preserve your fuel for longer.

1. Look after your tyres

Driving with flat tyres can reduce their life expectancy significantly and can contribute to excess fuel consumption.

So all motorists should check their tyres around once a month, regardless of the age of the vehicle, tyre pressure information can often be found on the inside of the driver’s side door or in the car’s manual.

2. Try not to lose momentum

Keeping a vehicle running at the right speed is vital to preserving fuel. Motorists who are slowing down and losing momentum before quickly picking up the speed again are using more fuel than necessary.

So according to experts, the best way to control your fuel consumption is to drive as smoothly as possible, depending on the road ahead and traffic conditions.

3. Remove excess weight from your vehicle

Any additions such as roof racks and boxes should be removed when not used as they can also increase the speed of your vehicle by creating a greater drag force.

A similar effect can be applied with weight inside the vehicle, unnecessary items in your boot or back seat will decrease the amount of miles you can get per gallon.

4. Don’t drive your vehicle in neutral

It is a common assumption that motorists don’t expend any petrol or diesel fuel when putting their car into neutral whilst travelling down a hill. However, this is often false as many drivers fail to gauge the right gear to go back into, which in turn burns more fuel.

Attempting to put the car back into drive can be especially risky in automatic vehicles as the engine will not have gone through the natural progression of gears. Doing this adds a lot of stress on the engine and uses up more fuel than staying in gear.

5. Avoid idling

Remaining idle for too long is not only a punishable offence, but it also wastes a considerable amount of fuel. Many modern cars are installed with a ‘stop start’ feature which can keep them from leaving the engine running.