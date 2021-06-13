Jobs boost for famous Yorkshire market town of Beverley as Sports Direct and USC arrive at Flemingate centre

Sports Direct and the USC streetwear and fashion brand are coming together under one roof in this unit at the Flemingate centre in Beverley. Picture: R&R Studio.

The brands are to come together under one roof at Flemingate in one of the latest retail openings by parent company Frasers Group. Sports Direct and USC will occupy a 10,000 sq ft unit, which is one of the largest at the centre.

David Donkin, Property Director of Hull-based Wykeland Group, developer and owner of Flemingate, said: “We’re delighted Sports Direct and USC are coming to Flemingate. Their commitment to a long- term lease is a major vote of confidence in both Flemingate and Beverley as a retail location.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the range of big name sportswear, fashion and sports equipment brands they offer, Sports Direct and USC will be very welcome additions to Flemingate and a big draw for shoppers.

“We are very pleased by how Flemingate has bounced back following the re-opening. Flemingate’s footfall is well ahead of the numbers before the pandemic and is growing week on week.

“The arrival of Sports Direct and USC will give those figures a further boost and provide yet more reasons to visit the centre.”

The new store will be the latest in a series of recent openings at Flemingate, despite the challenges caused by the Covid pandemic and the changing retail landscape.

Vintage & Co hair salon launched at Flemingate in April creating more than 20 jobs, while a One Stop convenience store opened in February.

The unit Sports Direct and USC are taking was previously occupied by fashion store Outfit, which closed after parent company Arcadia went into administration.

A spokesman said: "Flemingate has enjoyed a busy trading period since customers were able to return in April when non-essential shops, gyms, salons, and bars and restaurants with outdoor space re-opened following lockdown.

"The centre features a mix of leading national retail and leisure brands and local independents. It is also home to East Riding College’s Beverley campus, an 80-bed Premier Inn hotel and six-screen Parkway digital cinema."