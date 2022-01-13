Marks & Spencer delivers “strong” trading over the Christmas period as its turnaround continues

The high street stalwart revealed that group sales rose by 8.6% to £3.27 billion over the 13 weeks to January 1, compared with pre-pandemic levels.

It said growth was driven by its food business but highlighted that its clothing and home operation – which has been the retailer’s problem area for a number of years – reported a jump in sales for the second successive quarter.

Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive, said: “Trading over the Christmas period has been strong, demonstrating the continued improvements we’ve made to product and value.

“Clothing and home has delivered growth for the second successive quarter, supported by robust online and full price sales growth.

“Food has maintained its momentum, outperforming the market over both 12 and 24 months.