Amid fears that the UK faces major shortages of many household items this festive season, the Bradford-based chain said it has cut up to 50% off products from brands including Disney Princess, Lego, Peppa Pig and Mario Kart.

Morrisons customers will also be able to get their hands on a LOL Surprise Mega Remix Set - tipped to be one of this season’s hottest gifts - for £75, 50% off the RRP.

The majority of the deals, which also include a Peppa Pig Playhouse that has been reduced from £110 to £55 and Lego sets for £17.50, will be available until the 2nd November.

Toy prices are being slashed at Morrisons.

The deals will be available to all customers, without the need to sign up to any loyalty schemes.

With less than three months to go until the big day, Morrisons hopes that the deals will help customers who want to get presents sorted early.

David Catton, Toys Buyer at Morrisons, said: “At Morrisons, our shelves are fully stocked with Christmas gifts. We want to help customers bag a bargain and get the Christmas shopping sorted early so they can focus on spending quality time with friends and family during the festive season.”

Morrisons toy deals are available in selected Morrisons stores now while stocks last. For more information visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com.