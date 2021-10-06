Morrisons to stock the plant-based and biodegradable chewing gum that the Dragons turned down

From today the Bradford-based grocer will stock Nuud Chewing Gum, a product completely free from plastic and sugar.

Founded by entrepreneur Kier Carnie, Nuud's packaging is made from cardboard and fully-recyclable at home.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir had previously appeared on BBC Two show Dragon’s Den but failed to secure investment as the Dragons felt the big-brand competitors had too tight a grip on the market.

Kier Carnie, founder of Nuud.

Instead he turned to Morrisons who disagreed with the Dragons' assessment.

He pitched his plant-based product to Morrisons as part of its Growing British Brands programme and is now the first brand to launch as part of it.

he programme aims to support entrepreneurs in developing their businesses offering them mentorship, business advice and ultimately, a space on shelves nationwide.

Won over by Nuud’s sustainability credentials and Keir’s desire to solve the problem of hidden plastics in regular chewing gum as well as the litter problems and environmental issues it can cause, it began stocking the product.

Morrisons is up-and-running with its Growing British Brands programme.

Darren Smith, Senior Sourcing & Local Ranging Manager at Morrisons, commented: “We think Keir has a fantastic product that is just what our customers are looking for.

"Reducing plastics is consistently highlighted as one of the top issues our customers care about and as a business we want to identify and work with sustainable brands of the future.

"Keir was the perfect candidate for our Growing British Brands programme and we’re excited that Nuud is the first brand to launch as part of it. We look forward to helping Keir scale up his business.”

Mr Carnie said: “We're incredibly proud that Nuud is the first brand launching on the Growing British Brands programme. Our innovative plastic free, plant based chewing gum is perfect for those seeking a natural and planet friendly freshener.