Morrisons welcomes a return to normality after a strong start to the year

Morrisons said that key seasonal events such as Mother’s Day and Easter were particularly successful

The Bradford-based grocer said it is on track for strong future profit growth and low debt after like-for-like sales rose 2.7 per cent in the 14 weeks to May 9. Total sales, including fuel, rose 5.3 per cent.

David Potts, Morrisons' chief executive, said: "The pandemic is not yet over, but it is in retreat across Britain and there is much to be positive about as something approaching normal life begins to take shape.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our forecourts are getting busier, we are seeing encouraging recent signs of a strong rebound of food-to-go, take-away counters and salad bars, and our popular cafes will soon fully reopen.

"The nation has a summer of socialising and sport to look forward to and we’ll all be able to rediscover the joys of meeting up and eating well together. Whichever way consumers choose to enjoy their renewed freedom, we will be there for them."

He said the firm has had an encouraging start to the year, with positive like-for-like sales and some good momentum across Morrisons, both on a one and two-year view.

“We’re looking to the future with confidence as we see the growing warmth and affection for Morrisons from our customers flow into every area of the business," Mr Potts added.

"Our increasingly special butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other food makers are helping to brighten shopping trips, and the growing reach of our online businesses is attracting new customers and broadening the appeal of new Morrisons."

Morrisons said that as the 14 week period progressed, there were encouraging signs of significantly lower direct Covid-19 costs and a recovery of profit lost due to the pandemic in areas such as fuel and food-to-go.

"We are also looking forward to the lost profit gradually returning at our cafes from when they reopen next week," the group said.

Online sales soared during lockdown and rose 113 per cent over the 14 week period.

Morrisons said that key seasonal events such as Mother’s Day and Easter were particularly successful, and there has been a strong recent improvement in food-to-go sales.

It said there has been a renaissance of the supermarket in Britain during the pandemic and customers are enjoying cooking at home more.