Pizza - whether it’s served in a local Italian restaurant or a chain - is a lot of people’s first choice when browsing the menu.
As it is National Pizza Day on February 9, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers where they like to go for a pizza and Marco’s in Hebden Bridge got 27 votes.
Below is a list of all the different places you chose.
Marco’s Cafe, Hebden Bridge
Voted by Yorkshire Post readers as being the restaurant with the ‘best pizza’, Marco’s was overwhelmingly in the lead.
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 416 reviews.
Address: Hardcastle House, 4 Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7BB.
Opening hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 6pm
Sant’ Angelo Italian Restaurant, Wetherby
This restaurant has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 705 reviews.
Address: 30 High Street, Wetherby, LS22 6LT.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 12pm until late
Pizza Pieces, Bradford
This restaurant has 4.8 stars on Google with 165 reviews.
Address: 16 Market Street, Bradford, BD1 1LH.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 6.30pm
Sunday: 12pm to 6.30pm
Wood Fire Dine Pizzeria, Rothwell
This pizzeria has 4.8 stars on Google with 248 reviews.
Address: 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0AW.
Opening hours:
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursdays: 5pm to 9pm
Friday to Saturday: 4.30pm to 9.30pm
Evoo, Barnsley
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 185 reviews.
Address: 1 Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AB.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 10pm
Fridays: 4pm to 11pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 5pm to 10pm
Bella Pizza, Knottingley
This restaurant has a rating of four stars on Google with 28 reviews.
Address: 23 Racca Green, Knottingley, WF11 8AT.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 4pm to 11pm
Florio’s, Malton
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 472 reviews.
Address: 11 Yorkersgate, Malton, YO17 7AA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 5.15pm to 9.15pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 5.15pm to 10pm
Sundays: 5.15pm to 9.15pm
Pizza Pizza, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 109 reviews.
Address: 398 Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 7JX.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 4.30pm to 12am
Fridays and Saturdays: 4.30pm to 12.30am
Sundays: 4.30pm to 12am
Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria, Knaresborough
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 447 reviews.
Address: 10-13 Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AE.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 10.30pm (kitchen closes at 9pm)
Fridays: 5pm to 11pm (kitchen closes at 9pm)
Saturdays: 11.45am to 11pm (kitchen closes at 9.30pm)
Sundays: 11.45am to 9pm (kitchen closes at 7.45pm)
Moji’s, Wetherby
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 156 reviews.
Address: 2 Castle Gate, Wetherby, LS22 6LE.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 5pm to 11.30pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 5pm to 12am
Sundays: 5pm to 11.30pm
Simpatico, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 109 reviews.
Address: 16 Queens Arcade, Leeds, LS1 6LF.
Opening hours:
Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 5pm
Thursdays and Fridays: 10am to 6pm
Saturdays: 10am to 7pm
Sundays: 10am to 5pm
Mamma Mia, Bradford
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 574 reviews.
Address: 3 Upper Piccadilly, Bradford, BD1 3PE.
Opening hours:
Lunch
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays: Closed
Friday to Saturday: 12pm to 2pm
Dinner
Mondays and Sundays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 5pm to 10pm
Pizza Hut, Scarborough
This restaurant has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 127 reviews.
Address: 23 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LN.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 10pm
Fritto & Misto, Guisborough
It has a rating of five stars with 58 reviews.
Address: 6 Westgate Road, Guisborough, TS14 6EA.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Thursdays: 5pm to 8.30pm
Fridays: 5.30pm to 9.30pm
Saturdays: 5pm to 9.30pm
Sundays: 4.30pm to 8.30pm
Enoteca by L’uva, York
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 130 reviews.
Address: 5 Bridge Street, York, YO1 6DD.
Opening hours:
Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed
Wednesday to Friday: 5.30pm to 10pm
Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm
Trattoria Il Forno, Horsforth
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 755 reviews.
Address: 85 Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5BP.
Opening hours:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 12pm to 9pm