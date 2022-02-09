Pizza - whether it’s served in a local Italian restaurant or a chain - is a lot of people’s first choice when browsing the menu.

As it is National Pizza Day on February 9, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers where they like to go for a pizza and Marco’s in Hebden Bridge got 27 votes.

Below is a list of all the different places you chose.

For National Pizza Day, we asked you where your favourite pizza places are in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images)

Marco’s Cafe, Hebden Bridge

Voted by Yorkshire Post readers as being the restaurant with the ‘best pizza’, Marco’s was overwhelmingly in the lead.

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 416 reviews.

Address: Hardcastle House, 4 Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7BB.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 6pm

Sant’ Angelo Italian Restaurant, Wetherby

This restaurant has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 705 reviews.

Address: 30 High Street, Wetherby, LS22 6LT.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 12pm until late

Pizza Pieces, Bradford

This restaurant has 4.8 stars on Google with 165 reviews.

Address: 16 Market Street, Bradford, BD1 1LH.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 11.30am to 6.30pm

Sunday: 12pm to 6.30pm

Wood Fire Dine Pizzeria, Rothwell

This pizzeria has 4.8 stars on Google with 248 reviews.

Address: 34-36 Commercial Street, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0AW.

Opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursdays: 5pm to 9pm

Friday to Saturday: 4.30pm to 9.30pm

Evoo, Barnsley

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 185 reviews.

Address: 1 Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AB.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 10pm

Fridays: 4pm to 11pm

Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 5pm to 10pm

Bella Pizza, Knottingley

This restaurant has a rating of four stars on Google with 28 reviews.

Address: 23 Racca Green, Knottingley, WF11 8AT.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 4pm to 11pm

Florio’s, Malton

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 472 reviews.

Address: 11 Yorkersgate, Malton, YO17 7AA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 5.15pm to 9.15pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 5.15pm to 10pm

Sundays: 5.15pm to 9.15pm

Pizza Pizza, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 109 reviews.

Address: 398 Dewsbury Road, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 7JX.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 4.30pm to 12am

Fridays and Saturdays: 4.30pm to 12.30am

Sundays: 4.30pm to 12am

Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria, Knaresborough

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 447 reviews.

Address: 10-13 Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AE.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 10.30pm (kitchen closes at 9pm)

Fridays: 5pm to 11pm (kitchen closes at 9pm)

Saturdays: 11.45am to 11pm (kitchen closes at 9.30pm)

Sundays: 11.45am to 9pm (kitchen closes at 7.45pm)

Moji’s, Wetherby

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 156 reviews.

Address: 2 Castle Gate, Wetherby, LS22 6LE.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 5pm to 11.30pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 5pm to 12am

Sundays: 5pm to 11.30pm

Simpatico, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 109 reviews.

Address: 16 Queens Arcade, Leeds, LS1 6LF.

Opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 5pm

Thursdays and Fridays: 10am to 6pm

Saturdays: 10am to 7pm

Sundays: 10am to 5pm

Mamma Mia, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 574 reviews.

Address: 3 Upper Piccadilly, Bradford, BD1 3PE.

Opening hours:

Lunch

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays: Closed

Friday to Saturday: 12pm to 2pm

Dinner

Mondays and Sundays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 5pm to 9pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 5pm to 10pm

Pizza Hut, Scarborough

This restaurant has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 127 reviews.

Address: 23 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LN.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 10pm

Fritto & Misto, Guisborough

It has a rating of five stars with 58 reviews.

Address: 6 Westgate Road, Guisborough, TS14 6EA.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Thursdays: 5pm to 8.30pm

Fridays: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

Saturdays: 5pm to 9.30pm

Sundays: 4.30pm to 8.30pm

Enoteca by L’uva, York

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 130 reviews.

Address: 5 Bridge Street, York, YO1 6DD.

Opening hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays: Closed

Wednesday to Friday: 5.30pm to 10pm

Saturdays: 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm

Trattoria Il Forno, Horsforth

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 755 reviews.

Address: 85 Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5BP.

Opening hours:

Mondays: Closed