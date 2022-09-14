The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and it has been confirmed by His Majesty The King that this day will be a bank holiday.

Some establishments, companies, workplaces and shops have chosen to close their doors on this day as a mark of respect to The Queen, others have chosen to alter their opening hours to give their employees and colleagues a chance to pay their respects.

As a result, an overwhelming majority of supermarket chains will be closed on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Tesco logo. (Pic credit: Carl Court / AFP via Getty Images)

We have compiled a list of all major supermarkets in Yorkshire with an update on what their opening times are for this weekend and Monday, September 19.

Address: Wetherby Road Harrogate HG2 8QZ

This supermarket will be closed on The Queen’s funeral.

Opening times:

Friday: 7am to 10pm

Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Tesco Superstore, Leeds

Address: Aberford Rd, Garforth Leeds, LS25 2DX

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 6am to 10pm

Saturday: 6am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Tesco Extra, York

Address: Askham Bar, Tadcaster Rd York, YO24 1LW

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 6am to midnight

Saturday: 6am to midnight

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Sainsbury's Local, York

Address: 1 Scarcroft Road York YO23 1ND

Queen’s funeral bank holiday opening times: 5pm to 10pm

Opening times:

Friday: 7am to 11.59pm

Saturday: 7am to 11.59pm

Sunday: 7am to 11.59pm

Waitrose & Partners York

Address: Foss Islands Road, York YO31 7UL

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 8am to 9pm

Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 5pm

M&S Simply Food Harrogate

Address: Unit 1 Oatlands RP Beech Avenue, Harrogate, United Kingdom, HG2 8DS

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday (Sep 16): 8am to 9pm

Saturday (Sep 17): 8am to 9pm

Sunday (Sep 18): 10.30am to 4.30pm

Crimple Food Hall, Harrogate

Address: Leeds Rd, Pannal, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1EW

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday and Saturday: 8am to 7pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Iceland Supermarket Leeds

Address: Unit A York Road Centre Torre Lane Leeds LS9 6TN

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 8am to 8pm

Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Asda York

Address: Jockey Lane - Monks Cross York YO32 9LF

Closed until 5pm on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 6am to 12am

Saturday: 6am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Morrisons, York

Address: 4 Front Street Acomb York YO24 3BZ

All supermarkets will be closed on Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 7am to 10pm

Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

ALDI, York

Address: Water Ln, York YO30 6PQ

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday: 8am to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Booths, Ripon

Address: Marshall Way Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 2BT

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday and Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm

R Campbell & Sons, Leyburn

Address: 4 Commercial Square, Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 5BP

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday and Saturday: 8am to 7pm

Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Marks and Spencer, Harrogate

Address: 18-20 Cambridge St, Harrogate HG1 1RX

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday (Sep 16): 8am to 6pm

Saturday (Sep 17): 8am to 6pm

Sunday (Sep 18): 10.30am to 4.30pm

Lidl Knaresborough

Address: Chain Ln, Knaresborough HG5 0DH

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times:

Friday and Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Co-op Food - Leeds Road, Harrogate

Address: 73 Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE

Closed on The Queen’s funeral

Opening times: