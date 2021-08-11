Take a look behind the scenes of The Arcade in Dewsbury this Saturday, here's how

The Grade II-listed arcade is set for a £3m restoration. The town centre building had fallen into decline and disrepair until it closed in 2016. However, it was bought by Kirklees Council in May 2020 and has now been stripped out inside ready for a transformation into a retail, leisure and hospitality destination.

Chris Hill, a community business specialist who is managing the project on behalf of Kirklees Council, says the plans are reaching an exciting stage.

“The internal strip-out has now been completed and we have something of a blank canvas to work with,” he said.

The Arcade in Dewsbury is opening its doors to the public at a Summer Gathering this Saturday.

Mr Hill added: “The architects are working on a planning application which will be submitted to the council shortly and we are ready to show the public – and prospective tenants – what they can expect from our ambitious transformation.”

On August 14, between 1pm and 4pm, The Arcade will pull back the ornate iron gates and invite the public in as part of its Summer Gathering, an event with food, stalls, music and refreshments.

Visitors and prospective tenants looking to take space in The Arcade can see plans, designs and images and talk to the architects and members of the steering group.

Music will be provided by improvisational duo Big Wave with special guest South Indian singer Supriya Nagarajan.

Mr Hill said: “The Arcade was built in 1889 and generations of Dewsbury people have known it growing up, walking down the tiled floor and looking up in wonder at the amazing roof.

“The Summer Gathering is a chance for people to come and take a sneak preview of what to expect, have something to eat or drink and sit a while.”

