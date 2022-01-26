The ten Yorkshire areas set to receive access to full fibre broadband this year thanks to Openreach

Full fibre broadband is to be brought to the majority of premises in Addingham, Dunnington, Huby, Huddersfield, Keighley, Steeton, Strensall, Thorne, Wakefield and Wheldrake.

This follows announcements last year that more than 650,000 homes and businesses would be getting access to full fibre, including in rural and harder to serve areas.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s regional director for the North, said: “We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.”

Openreach is set for another upgrade programme.

“In 2021 our engineers built around 770 metres of new broadband cables every minute – making Ultrafast broadband available to another home every 13 seconds. We’ve already reached six million homes and businesses across the UK with ultrafast full fibre technology including around 480,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber but we know there’s more to do and we’re committed to doing it.”