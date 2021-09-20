The Tiger Inn near Knaresborough to reopen its doors nearly a year after being gutted by fire

The Tiger Inn reopens next month.

The family-run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, has been extensively renovated and refurbished after the fire ripped its heart out in November last year.

The Tiger, which has been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the past 15 years, will re-open on Monday October 25.

Mr Gill said: “We were left devastated by the fire, which started in our kitchen. It was accidental and we were so grateful that no-one was hurt. The local fire brigades from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant.

“As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. We were already struggling with the serious effects of Covid-19 last year, when the huge fire struck. As a

result we have been closed ever since.

“However, we have been so heartened and encouraged the support we have received from all our regulars, who have given us the strength to carry on and to ensure that The Tiger will re-

open in style.”

Ms Gill added: “As a special thank you to the brave firemen who tackled the blaze, we will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the Firefighter’s Charity when we reopen.