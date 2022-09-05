Whitby is no exception – especially after people have worked up an ap walking up the 199 steps to the Abbey.

But with some many fantastic chippies, where is the best place to stop for a bite to eat?

Here are nine of the best rated fish and chip shops in Whitby, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Trenchers Trenchers, in New Quay Road, bagged the number one spot for the best fish and chips in Whitby, according to TripAdvisor. It even won the review website's Travellers' Choice award in 2021. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales

2. Hadley's Another TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award winner is Hadley's Fish and Chips. The chippy, located in Bridge Street, was named as the second best fish and chip shop in Whitby. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Magpie Cafe The famous Magpie Cafe, in Pier Road, came in third on the list. It was recently voted as the best chip shop in the country by National Geographic. Photo: Duncan Atkins Photo Sales

4. Papa's Fish & Chips Whitby Papa's Fish & Chips Whitby came in fourth place on the TripAdvisor list. It had 4 and a half stars based on more than 970 reviews. Photo: Ben - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales