This is why Asda has made a huge increase to refill product range at flagship sustainability store in Leeds

The Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda today revealed it had made a significant increase to the refill product range at it flagship sustainability store.

Asda has added more than 50 new products to its refill zone at its store in Middleton, Leeds

The supermarket has joined forces with some of the UK’s biggest consumer brands including Coca Cola, Yorkshire Tea, Napolina, Tilda, Mars and Kellogg’s to bring the new product lines to store in refillable format.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new products available in store this week include:

Prefilled 1 Litre glass bottles of Coca-Cola Original Taste and Zero Sugar, which can be returned to the store when empty and deposited into a reverse vending machine. Customers get 20p off their shopping for each deposit, while Coca Cola clean and reuse each bottle

An increased range of cereals including Kellogg’s Special K, Bran Flakes and Crunchie Nut Corn Flakes Nestle’s Shredded Wheat Bitesize as well as Asda Own Brand Cornflakes and Rice Snaps

A range of Yorkshire Tea products such as Original, Decaf and Gold tea bags as well as loose tea

More dried products such as Napolina Rigatoni, fusilli, penne pasta and Tilda basmati and jasmine rice

Mars petfood such as Whiskas, Chappie and Pedigree, as well as Dreamies cat treats

Silver Spoon sugar and own brand home baking and snacking including a selection of treats, seeds and nuts.

A spokesman said: "The refill zone has already proved to be extremely popular with customers since opening in October 2020, with several products outstripping packaged sales and many shoppers travelling from outside the local area to shop sustainably. Following the addition of the 50 new lines, customers will now have a choice of 76 different products in refillable format at the store."

Susan Thomas, Director of Commercial Sustainability at Asda said: “We have always said that working in partnership with other like-minded businesses will be vital if we are to persuade people to shop more sustainably. We are very pleased to secure the backing of some of the UK’s most recognisable consumer brands which means we can offer customers even more of their favourite products in refillable format.”

A spokesman said: "The changes in store are part of the supermarket’s test and learn approach, working with customers to understand what works for them and taking steps to help make sustainable shopping as accessible as possible.

"Asda recently announced that it was rolling out its refill proposition to four more stores by the end of the year – Rugby, Milton Keynes, York and its first refill offer in Scotland at the Glasgow Toryglen store.