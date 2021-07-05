This is why Ripon-based sustainable online meat retailer Farmison & Co is opening its first shop

The new concept shop will be at the company’s head office in Ripon, North Yorkshire, and will sell Yorkshire heritage breed meat to click and collect and walk-in customers, seven days a week.

The shop, called Cut by Farmison & Co, will open on Wednesday 7 July at the company’s Bondgate Green head office in Ripon.

John Pallagi, Farmison & Co founder and CEO said: “The profile of Yorkshire’s meat is only growing as chefs and home cooks recognise the rich heritage of traditional husbandry around Ripon, with the pastures in the Dales and North York Moors giving the meat unique qualities – much like the principle of ‘terroir’ in wine.

“And because of the extensive range of heritage breeds that make up our online better meat offer, we reckon if you were to display it in a traditional shop, you’d have to have the longest butcher’s counter in the world."

Founded in 2011, Farmison & Co specialises in heritage breeds beef, including Red Poll, Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn, Galloway, Dexter and Sussex.