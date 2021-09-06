'World's best job': Firm seeking 'mansion tester' who will be paid to stay at luxury Grade II-listed country house

Grade II-listed Manor Holcombe in Somerset

Dubbed 'the world’s best job', the dream role involves relaxing in the heated swimming pool, playing pool in the Georgian property’s games room, or working out in the private gym.

The newly appointed mansion tester will stay at the luxurious, Grade II-listed Manor Holcombe in Somerset for free - as well as getting paid £500 cash.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ideal candidate will be a luxury-seeking house-hunter and potential applicants must be available to stay at the eight-bedroom home between September 21 and 23.

It comes with huge gardens, a private heated outdoor pool, hot-tub, treehouse, BBQ area, playground, gym and games room as well as 11 beds across all eight bedrooms plus seven bathrooms.

The stunning three-storey property can be rented as a holiday home from between £1,600 and £2,200 a night on Airbnb and is worth more than £3million.

My Home Move Conveyancing launched the search for a new tester and is also looking for the candidate to report back on the firm's online service.

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at the business said: “We wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so.

“After such a challenging year, we’d like to invite anyone who fancies a break in one of Britain’s most stunning properties to apply, and become our Mansion Tester.”